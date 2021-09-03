By Ritah Kemigisa travellers

The government has suspended the mandatory testing for covid19 for all inbound travellers which was to commence today.

The government had earlier announced that effective today, all travellers including children would be required to arrive with the negative result of a PCR test done within 72 hours prior to travel.

The mandatory screening and PCR test were to be carried out at the cost of the traveller.

However, a 2nd September statement from the ministry of health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona indicates that an inter-ministerial committee convened by the prime minister yesterday postponed the exercise for two weeks.

Ainebyona says the committee is to visit the airport and the testing site and assess the readiness of the laboratories.

The health minister Ruth Aceng has earlier said that any traveller, national or foreigner, who tests positive for COVID-19 would be evacuated by the ministry to a designated COVID-19 isolation facility.

The children who test positive for COVID-19, they would be allowed to undergo home quarantine with their parents or guardians.