Government has suspended the applications for study loans for the academic year 2023/2024 due to financial constraints.

In 2014, the government introduced the Student Loan Scheme to increase access to higher education by supporting qualified students from poor backgrounds who can’t sponsor their education.

The scheme has so far supported over 13400 beneficiaries both at public and private universities and tertiary institutions.

However, the executive director of the Higher Education Students’ Financing Board, Michael Wanyama says due to limited financing, the board is not receiving applications for the 2023/2024 academic year.

He said the ‘board will continue facilitating in-study loan beneficiaries’ as it engages stakeholders for resource mobilization.

Read the official statement below;