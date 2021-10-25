By Tonny Abet Implementation of the mandatory Covid-19 testing for all travellers entering the country through Entebbe International Airport will start today, the government officials who are coordinating the drive said yesterday.

The officials said the implementation could not start on Friday, October 22 as directed by President Museveni because of international aviation protocols.

“It is an aviation requirement that communication has to be made at least 48 hours before you start the implementation. This is also because it [mandatory testing] is not an emergency but more of response,” a source in government, who preferred to speak on condition of anonymity, told Daily Monitor yesterday.

“The implementation of mandatory testing for all incoming travellers is starting after midnight of today [Sunday]. We were previously testing travellers who are entering the country from category two-country [that are considered to be having high rates of Covid-19 transmission or having deadly variants,” the source added.

