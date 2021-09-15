By Ritah Kemigisa

The government has taken over the mandatory covid-19 testing of all inbound passengers at Entebbe International airport.

Addressing journalists at the media center, the ICT and National guidance minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi said the cabinet has agreed that all travelers entering Uganda across all borders and at the airport be tested for covid-19.

He however says passengers with tourist visas will be permitted to proceed to their respective hotels as they await the processing of the results.

Dr Baryomunsi has meanwhile announced that all the PCR tests for all arriving passengers will be carried out by a government laboratory at the airport and not private ones that have been doing the testing.

He adds that passengers will also pay 30 USD through the bank at the airport and not 65 USD.

According to Baryomunsi, the new changes which will come into effect within a week will also be applied to all land border points.