The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development has revealed that soon, nuclear energy will be generated and connected directly to the national power grid for home and industrial use.

Speaking at the side-lines of the African Nuclear Business Platform dialogue held in Kampala, energy ministry spokesperson Solomon Muyita said that they are optimistic this will boost the industrialization campaign championed by President Museveni.

He reveals that the ministry has already received an application for more power from the Busia-based regional gold mine estimated to have an equivalent of $16 billion in gold reserves among other mineral deposit sites across the country

The first national nuclear plant is set to be built in Buyende district and government expects to start generating at least 1000 megawatts (MW) from nuclear power by 2031.