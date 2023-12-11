The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) has urged the government to address issues leading to the denial of US visas for Ugandan officials.

This demand follows the recent addition of Mr. Johnson Byabasaijja, the Commissioner General of Uganda Prisons Service, to the list of individuals barred from traveling to the United States due to alleged involvement in human rights violations within prisons.

Speaking at their party headquarters in Kampala, NEED Secretary General Asuman Odaka stated that the US sanctions are not arbitrary but a consequence of persistent human rights violations perpetrated by the government. He called for immediate action to rebuild the relationship with the United States.

Odaka further challenged the US government not to just consider the anti-gay law but also other “bad acts” committed by the Ugandan government against its citizens.