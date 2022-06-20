By Ritah Kemigisa

Government has been challenged to up its game in restoring peace in Karamoja.

The insecurity situation in Karamoja Sub-region has spanned several decades and despite all the several endeavors by the government and the UPDF, the insecurity in the region has persisted up to now.

There has been a resurgence by cattle rustlers that has left a trail of death, rape and destruction.

The President has since last week camped in the region and its neighbors to ensure peace prevails.

However speaking to KFM, Prof Solomon Asiimwe, an international relations and security studies scholar at Nkumba University faults government for having failed to take control of the region.

Prof Asiimwe says it’s the duty of the government to protect its borders to ensure the people are peace.