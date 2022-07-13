By Prossy Kisakye

The state minister for regional affairs John Mulimba has asked Ugandans in Sri Lanka not to engage in the ongoing civil strike in the country.

This is after the Kyandondo East Member of Parliament, also shadow minister of Foreign affairs Muwada Nkuyinji raised a matter of national importance in the House and tasked the government to explain the kind of interventions it has for Ugandans trapped in Sri Lanka.

Muwada also asked the government to clarify the number of Ugandans who live in the country to inform their decision on the nature of help they might need.

In response, Mulimba informed parliament that they have already contacted Uganda’s embassy in New Delhi to issue a travel advisory to Ugandans in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the country on a military jet, amid mass protests over its economic crisis.

According to the BBC, the 73-year-old arrived in the capital of the Maldives, in the wee hours of the morning.

Rajapaksa’s departure ends a family dynasty that has ruled Sri Lanka for decades.

He had been in hiding after crowds stormed his residence on Saturday.