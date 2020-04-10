Transparency International Uganda has called for transparency and accountability in the procurement of essential commodities during the fight against covid-19 in the country.

According to the organizations executive director, Peter Wandera, most of the activities being undertaken during this pandemic require procurement of different items by multiple agencies within the government to address the crisis, contain the outbreak and treat patients.

Wandera however says the way government will manage the procurement of such relief items will play a major role in determining how COVID-19 shall be contained and how many lives shall be saved.

He is now calling upon the general public to report any corruption tendency to any government agency and organization that is mandated with fighting corruption.

The appeal by this organization comes just barely a day after the state house anti-corruption unit headed by Lt. col Edith Nakalema arrested four OPM officials who are at the heart of securing food to feed the vulnerable people during the covid-19 lockdown for doubling prices of maize and beans.

The country has experienced instances of mismanagement of public funds during crises like these for example; Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) was in 2018 faced with incidences of gross mismanagement, fraud and corruption in Ugandan refugees operations with allegations about numerous theft of relief items for refugees, among others.