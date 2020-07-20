Civil society Organizations have asked the government to establish various National food reserves across the country, as a strategic measure to reduce cases of malnutrition.

Statistics indicate that about 2.4 million children in Uganda are malnourished and more than 1 million are underweight.

The director, centre for food and adequate living , David Kabanda says if the government fulfills its obligation and constructs food reserves, it will help to reduce the number of malnourished children.

He says, even during the COVID-19 period, the country could have used the national food reserves to distribute food to the community.