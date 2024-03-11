The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) says the directive by Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries ordering immediate closure of livestock markets, slaughterhouses, and related facilities in Kampala was not issued in good faith.

Last week, the action followed the alleged outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in Kabowa, Rubaga division, Kampala which was officially reported on February 28, 2024.

Addressing journalists at the NEED headquarters in Kampala, Mr Moses Matovu, the party spokesperson lauded the Prime Minister’s abrupt move to cancel the declared quarantine, noting that it would have affected many business.

“Let them come up with clear evidence and if the outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease is true, all arms of government should come up and help each other to handle this matter. Otherwise, we’re likely to have two things: either people thinking it is a joke or they will take it lightly by eating meat and end up dying,” Matovu said.