By Moses Ndhaye

The Institute of public accountants of Uganda has underscored the need for the government to formulate policies that will help to stimulate the country’s economic development as the economy continues to face the effects of COVID-19.

According to the secretary for the institute of public accountants of Uganda Derick Nkajja, the government should focus on issues of easing the cost of doing business in the country.

He made the remarks at the ongoing annual 9th certified Public accountants economic forum which is being held virtually.

He says in order to stimulate the country’s economy, the government should ensure that it supports the development of SMEs which employ more people and also contributes to the alleviation of poverty.