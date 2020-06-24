Government has been tasked to implement the rule of law, transparency and accountability in the mining sector.

This followed the state Minister for minerals, Sarah Opendi reported death threats to parliament.

She says she has been receiving threats from anonymous people whom she described as Mafias promoting illegal gold mining.

Buhweju County Mp Francis Mwijukye says that the sector is increasingly under capture by a combination of state and state-affiliated institutions as well as powerful individuals with strong political connections which has led to the suffering of many poor Ugandans.

Mwijukye adds that the police minerals protection unit (PMPU) has taken over many of the supervisory and regulatory roles.

Meanwhile Phyllis Nankoma, one of the victims that were evicted in Mubende mines calls upon government to investigate the matter because they are facing difficult times.