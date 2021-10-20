By Benjamin Jumbe

Challenges posed by violent extremist prisoners must be addressed in full compliance with the UN standard minimum rules for the treatment of prisoners or called the Nelson Mandela Rules.

The remark comes from the ambassador of the Netherlands in Uganda Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Uganda, H.E. Ms. Karin Boven at the ongoing roundtable consultation on rehabilitation and reintegration of former violent extremist prisoners taking place in Entebbe.

She says all efforts to address violent extremism should not undermine their fundamental human rights, calling for a whole society approach for a successful rehabilitation and reintegration exercise.

The 3-day consultation under the theme “Integrated approach to rehabilitation and reintegration for violent extremist prisoners” seeks to brainstorm on best ways to reintegrate terrorism and violent extremist prisoners back into the community.