By Prossy Kisakye

The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) has asked parliament to task the government to avail to the public the list of Covid-19 relief cash beneficiaries.

This follows the government’s decision to disburse Shs100,000 to each of the 500,000 identified households in cities and municipalities whose members were affected by the recent 42-day covid-19 induced lockdown.

According to the ministry of gender labour and social development, over 90% of the identified beneficiaries received their money, while others were rejected by the system after their national identifications and telephone numbers had queries.

However, the ANT’s president general, Rtd Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu says for the sake of transparency and accountability Ugandans need to know how many citizens received the relief following reports that many of those who received the money were not among the vulnerable groups.