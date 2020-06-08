City landlords have disagreed with the government and tenants on the proposal to waive off rent arrears for the four months arcades have been closed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Trade minister Amelia Kyambadde tells KFM that when tenants met president Museveni last week, they said they did not have money to pay rent for the four months they have not been working.

Kyambadde however says this proposal has been rejected by landlords who say they cannot forgo rent arrears because they have loans and taxes to pay.

Hamis Kiguddu, one of the business man who met the minister over the weekend tells KFM that the only way the tenants can be let off the hook is if government steps in and clears the arrears on their behalf.

While, John Kabanda, the Chairman of Kampala New Generation Traders Association says all tenants in arcades have vowed not to pay any rent for the period they have not been working.

Kyambadde says the final decision will be taken by cabinet.