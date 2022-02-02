By Damali Mukhaye

The government is today expected to give an update on the official burial arrangements including the plan to return the remains of former ethics minister Fr. Simon Lokodo, who died in Geneva last week.

This was revealed by David Bahati, the state minister of industry during parliament’s plenary sitting yesterday.

He told parliament that the government was working with the Uganda Human Rights Commission to return the remains of the former minister.

Bahati was responding to the matter raised by Bukoli Central MP Simon Silwany.

Fr. Lokodo died on Saturday while reportedly on special duties in Geneva, Switzerland and according to close relatives, about Sh500m is required to fly his body back for burial.