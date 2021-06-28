By Damali Mukhaye By Stephen Otage

Essential workers without electronic permits issued by the Ministry of Works and Transport will not be allowed on the roads today.

The Nakawa Deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Mr Anderson Burora, yesterday told journalists that most essential workers who applied for permits have been approved by the Works ministry and these are the only ones who will be allowed on the roads.

Mr Hudu, however, said those who have been cleared should respect the curfew deadline.

The media, health workers and security personnel are the only categories allowed to move beyond the curfew time that was recently pulled back to between 7pm and 5:30am.

“Now that the ministry of Works has issued clearances to certain cars, we wanted to make some clearances on those cars. Those with permits will not be exempt from the curfew deadline,” Mr Burora said.

