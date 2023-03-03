By Kevin Githuku

Government through the Ministry for Justice and Constitutional Affairs has vowed to boost the cattle compensation exercise for validated war claimants from Acholi, Teso, and Lango sub-regions.

This follows multiple lawsuits that had been made earlier over lost cattle due to LRA wars and other insurgencies in which they sought to recover lost livestock.

Addressing journalists on Friday at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, the Deputy Attorney General, Jackson Kafuuzi, stated that some claimants who had already been verified were already receiving payments. He noted that other claimants are still undergoing verification and once this is done, they will also receive compensation.

Kafuuzi further called for patience as the government verifies that the claims made are genuine before carrying out any compensation.

So far, over 21,000 compensations have been made out of over 92,000 claims made.