By Benjamin Jumbe

Government is to carry out investigations and analysis to rule out possibility of increasing Non Tarif Barriers against Uganda exports driven by silent economic war by neighboring countries.

This was revealed by the first prime minister General Moses Ali while giving parliament an update on government’s position over the recent ban of Uganda’s maize exports by Kenya.

Gen Moses Ali also said the cabinet also approved that the Government formalises and regulates grain in the country with a special department for the maize and cereals sector to be set up in the ministry of trade.

He also said the government is now to urgently implement its plan of building silos in strategic locations in every region, and provide drying and cleaning facilities at parish level.