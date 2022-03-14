By Damali Mukhaye

The Ministry of education has lined up 22 new Seeds secondary schools to be commissioned this week.

The Ministry of Education last week started commissioning of the 70 Seeds schools out of the 259 schools that are supposed to be constructed in the next five years.

Among those to be commissioned this week include, Bukiiro(Mbarara), Kimenyedde (Mukono),Nazigo (Kayunga) and Apac seeds secondary schools that will be commissioned by the state Minister of education and primary education among others Ministers.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Katty Lamaro said that the government was supposed to construct a total of 117 schools in the first phase.

However, some Sub-counties which did not have government aided schools did not possess 5 acres of land that was required for construction of the schools, but rather fronted land owned by religious bodies, making it difficult.