By Ritah Kemigisa

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has revealed that government will offer compassionate assistance to bereaved families as well as injured persons of Tuesday’s twin bomb blasts.

The explosions left seven people dead and over 30 injured.

Presenting a statement about the security situation in the country, Nabbanja reassured Ugandans that the terrorists will be defeated and thus Ugandans should not fear, adding that, the government will offer compassionate assistance to the bereaved families as well as the injured persons.

She has however asked all Ugandans to remain vigilant and look out for the unusual things and ensure timely reporting to relevant authorities and cooperate with security agencies to deal with the threat.

Nabbanja has meanwhile said several measures are being undertaken and specific Standard Operating procedures will be issued by police and the President to avert such terror attacks.

The Deputy Speaker of parliament Anita Among in her communication asked the MPs to put politics aside and instead protect citizens and not allow the cowardly terrorists to derail the country.