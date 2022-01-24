By Damali Mukhaye

The Education Service Commission (ESC) will next month start the verification exercise for all teachers and non-teaching staff in all secondary and tertiary institutions with the aim of wiping out ghost teachers.

The verification followed unscrupulous teachers deploying themselves in various schools after faking appointment letters and minutes which are not privy to the Education Service Commission.

According to the circular addressed to all heads of Secondary Schools, dated January 20, from ESC’s Permanent Secretary, Asuman Lukwago, heads of schools should prepare teachers for this forth incoming exercise.

The Minister of Education, Ms Janet Museveni and Prime Minister in 2021 directed the Education Service Commission to conduct a countrywide validation of all teachers and non-teaching staff in secondary schools.

According to the circular, all the teachers and non-teaching staff are supposed to present their letter of appointment, posting instruction, letter of confirmation and letter of transfer among others.

The National Chairperson of Secondary Schools’ Head Teachers’ Association, Mr Martin Okiria yesterday told Daily Monitor in a telephone interview that all heads of schools have been preparing their teachers for this exercise which he said will help to streamline things in schools.