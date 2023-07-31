By Mike Sebalu

The Ministry of Health says all medical interns are expected to report to their various training centres by Thursday, August 3, 2023.

This is after the ministry revealed that government would deploy the 1,900 medical interns within the available budget at a net monthly allowance of Shs1,000,000 per intern to facilitate their accommodation and feeding.

The ministry’s director general of health services, Dr Henry Mwebesa confirmed early last week that they had received clearance to deploy medical interns to the 58 internship centers across the country.

Subsequently, a list of interns was released under revised terms as guided by government.

In a July 27th statement, Dr. Mwebesa thus urged the respective hospital directors to issue the interns with deployment letters and organize for their induction.