The government is set to mobilize Sh300bn for mass production of food crops to address food insecurity in the country.

This has been revealed by the Minister for ICT and National Guidance Dr. Chris Baryomunsi while addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center.

The minister said several parts of the country have been hit by food insecurity with Karamoja, Teso, Acholi, and Buganda standing at 41, 21, 19 and 17% respectively.

He says government will henceforth vigorously promote the growing of crops like maize, sorghum, and beans with key institutions and individuals identified to engage in this activity on large scale.

The identified institutions include Uganda Prisons Services, UPDF, National Enterprise Corporation and National Agricultural Research Organisation.