By Prossy Kisakye

The government is considering training all its local government officials at all levels in computer literacy to ensure proper usage of computers being procured for the different government agencies and local governments. This will enable them to smoothly run their activities.

This follows reports that the majority of the government civil servants lack the computer knowledge that might hinder the progress of many government programs and transition to digital service delivery.

The Minister for ICT Judith Nabakooba says the training will be conducted by the Uganda Institute of Communication Technology and then NITA –Uganda will provide the necessary connectivity as they extend fibre to different respective areas.

Yesterday, the ministry handed over 700 laptop computers to different government agencies and local governments across the country to improve service delivery using e services online.