By Juliet Nalwooga

African-American philanthropist, artist and entrepreneur Akon has called for unity on the African continent if development is to be attained.

Akon is set to build a new futuristic ‘Crypto city,’ in Uganda, which will trade exclusively in his own digital cash currency called AKoin, to rule corruption tendencies.

Addressing journalists at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala this evening, the US-born singer of Senegalese descent, revealed that his futuristic city will be built on a one square mile piece of land that will be made available by government for the investment.

The approximately 15 year long term investment plan for the “Akon City” will see the establishment of a one multi-development centre with a 10,000- bed modern hospital, an entertainment district with modern recording studios and an education center among other institutions.

Uganda is one of the 5 countries chosen out 10 for the development initiative.

Meanwhile, the state minister for Housing Dr Chris Baryomunsi, says Ugandans will benefit profoundly during the project as regards the Buy Uganda Build Uganda policy since Labour will be sourced locally under the guardianship of professionals from abroad who will be jetted in to train workers.