My Micheal Woniala

Government is set to start giving Shs17 million to each identified household living in landslide-prone areas in Bugisu to relocate and resettle themselves to safer areas.

The State Minister of Relief and Disaster Preparedness, Davinia Esther Anyakun said about 4,000 families will benefit from the programme, which she said will kick off this week in the pilot districts of Bududa, Manafwa, Namisindwa, and Sironko

She made the remarks while speaking at Masugu primary school at the weekend during the burial of five family members who died in the landslide at Masugu village, Buluganya parish, Buluganya sub-county in Bulambuli district.

The landslide, which was triggered by a heavy downpour, killed five people, four of them from one family. It also buried livestock, crops, and displaced hundreds.

Anyakun, however, apologised for the delay to implement the program, which was supposed to kick off in October, last year and be completed by March this year.

Government earmarked a compensation package of Shs.17 million and the affected homesteads are expected to use that money to relocate themselves to areas of their choice.

This marks a shift from the earlier approach where affected persons were relocated to areas identified by the government. These included Kiryandongo district and Bunambutye in Bulambuli district.

The programme dubbed Cash Transfers was launched in August 2022 by Prime Minister Robbinah Nabbanja in Bududa district. It is expected to cost a cash payout totaling about $8.47m (about Shs32 billion).

Anyakun also said people who have invaded the boundaries and are now settling in the Mt Elgon National Park will also be compensated.

Anyakun also delivered Shs5 million from the government to the families that lost their relatives in the landslide.

Annet Nandudu, the Bulambuli district chairperson blamed the government for delay, saying the family that died had already gotten the yellow card for resettlement from the Office of Prime Minister (OPM).

Robert Kwesiga, the Secretary General of Uganda Red Cross, who gave out non-food items to the 200 homesteads that have been affected, said there is need for a change of strategy towards managing disasters.

“As Red Cross, our emphasis will have to be put on early action plans, forecast financing, and early warning systems such that on one hand, we can prevent, and on the other, we can warn people and save them with their properties,” Kwesiga said.

In June 2019, a landslide hit Buwali Sub-county, leaving five people dead and more than 400 displaced in Bududa.

In October 2018, 42 people were reportedly killed and more than 500 people displaced in Suume Village in Bukalasi sub-county.

In August 2017, landslides hit Bufupa Parish in Sironko district, killing seven people and displacing hundreds.

In June 2012, another landslide occurred in Namaga and Bunakasala villages in Bumwalukani sub-county in Bududa, leaving about 450 people dead and property destroyed.