The 2020 International AIDS candlelight memorial day which is commemorated every May 17th to remember all the people who have died of HIV/AIDs will be marked scientifically.

The minister for the presidency, Esther Mbayo says, unlike previous years where a number of government officials and church leaders would converge to pray for the souls of those who have departed, only a few selected people will be allowed to conduct this activity.

Meanwhile, the archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr Stephen Kaziimba says even without convening physically, the day must be commemorated, asking the government and the public not to forget other diseases now that all the focus is on COVID-19.

He has also asked the national COVID-19 task force to give priority to HIV patients, many of whom have not been able to access their Anti-retro viral treatment due the lock down.