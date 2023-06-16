Government has allocated Shs192 billion to accelerate digital transformation in the next financial year that kicks off next month.

Delivering his budget speech, Finance minister, Matia Kasaija said government will in the next year deploy Wi-Fi to over 800 locations in the country, targeting schools, hospitals, and markets in the selected sub-regions.

Kasaija also said the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area network will be upgraded to monitor service provision over the national backbone infrastructure.

He also said they will also digitally transform public service delivery by connecting all essential services, such as schools, hospitals, tourism sites, and the police to the national backbone.

According to Kasaija, Free Wi-Fi hotspots have been established at nine border posts namely Lwakhakha, Mpondwe, Mutukula, Busia, Vura, Katuna, and Elegu.

“We would like to provide free internet to selected areas at selected times. The internet that we are providing will be utilised by government during working hours, and by citizens after working hours, and weekends,” he said.

He meanwhile revealed that 4,717 km of optic fibre has been laid across the country and that the geographical coverage of broad Band services (3G) stands at 66% with 25 broad band sites upgraded to 3G providing services to over 700,000 Ugandans.