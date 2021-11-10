By Damali Mukhaye

The Ministry of Education has revealed that it is set to integrate the “I can’t wait to learn “approach into the curriculum of primary teachers’ trainees as one of the ways to improve literacy and numeracy.

Speaking at the launch of the same at Kyangwali Refugee resettlement camp in Kikuube District, the Commissioner Basic Education Cleophus Mugenyi said traditionally, teachers are taught to use the blackboard and chalk to teach learners.

He says with the “I can’t wait to learn” approach, both learners and teachers participate in teaching and learning through using ICT skills, something he says will improve the digital skills of learners right from the primary level.

The country Director of War Child Poland organization, Jan Jaaa Kleinrensink implementing this program in a number of schools in Uganda says that this approach involves learners accessing study materials from the tablets hence it is a costly venture that needs everyone’s effort.