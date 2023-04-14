The government is proposing a raft of reforms for lower primary education including three new subjects in a new curriculum.

The subjects are; Swahili, Science, and social studies for learners in primary one, two and three. The subjects are currently introduced to learners at primary four level.

According to the Deputy Director Research, Consultancy, and Library Service at National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) Dr. Richard Irumba, the move aims to ensure that learners can comprehend the three subjects from the onset.

He says learners were being taught these subjects as sub-topics in literacy one and two, which he said were not being sufficiently covered.

Since the government is pushing the technology and science agenda for the development of the country, Dr. Irumba says this cannot be achieved without sciences being introduced to learners at an early stage.

Taddeo Bwambale, the NCDC communications director says Shs180 billion of the money will be used to develop and print materials, train more than 15,000 teachers across the country and review all the subjects.