By Arthur Wadero Wadero

Prime Minister Ms Robinnah Nabbanja says the government has embarked on a process of unearthing and exposing opposition legislators who use their positions as heads of committees to ‘a mass wealth.’

The Prime Minister made the revelation during a half-day induction of chairpersons, deputy chairpersons of parliamentary committees and National Resistance Movement (NRM) regional and committee whips held at the Office of the Prime Minister this afternoon.

Ms Nabbanja added that the government would soon embark on a country-wide zero tolerance to corruption campaign.

“Many of you who are in parliament, you know what the opposition members of parliament do in their oversight committees. Most of them are very rich, we are aware. How do they amass this wealth? We are now coming for them also. Let us all say zero tolerance to zero corruption. And if we do this, the public will regain confidence in us [and] we shall be in charge of this country. We shall [do this] because we have all access to all the information we need to fight this kind of corruption,” Ms Nabbanja promised.

She was speaking in reference to the 9 officials from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) that were on Tuesday arrested for allegedly procuring substandard relief items for the flood victims in the Kasese District.