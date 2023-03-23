Government is today expected to make a statement on the steps being taken to mitigate possible spillover effects of the demonstrations in Kenya.

Kenyans led by opposition leader Raila Odinga took to the streets on Monday protesting the country’s cost of living.

The protests left a student dead, 200 people arrested and over 30 police officers injured.

Odinga has since called for more weekly protests on Monday and Thursday putting the entire region at stake.

During plenary on Wednesday, Busia Municipality Member of Parliament, Geoffrey Macho raised a matter of national importance saying the heavy deployment at the Uganda-Kenya border as a result of the demonstrations has affected trade and sources of livelihood of the communities living around the border.

Bukooli central MP Solomon Silwany also revealed that the strike in Kenya has affected residents of Bugiri district as well with Ugandan goods not allowed into Kenya.

The state minister for trade David Bahati thus said a comprehensive statement will be issued today.