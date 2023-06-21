Government is today expected to present a report on the Kasese killings. This is after parliament yesterday ordered the Defence minister to present a comprehensive report to the House today.

The report is meant to explain how the gruesome attack on Mpondwe Lhubiliha secondary school in Kasese district happened, undetected and unchallenged.

According to government and residents’ accounts, over 40 people, 37 of them students, were killed in the raid on Friday night, while others are recuperating from hospitals after suffering varied life-threatening injuries.

During the first House session after a one-month recess, Speaker Anita Among, upon persuasion by Kira Municipality MP Ssemujju Nganda, tasked the defence minister Vincent Ssempijja to update lawmakers sitting

It is until the government report is presented that MPs will have the opportunity to subsequently discuss the matter.