Government is set to table a report on the fire that gutted a Salama school for the Blind in Kisoga Mukono district.

This has been revealed by the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja who is also the leader of government business as she presented a statement on government business for the succeeding week.

Rule 28 of parliament’s rules of procedure requires the prime minister to present business of the succeeding week.

Nabbanja also revealed that the statement on the fire outbreak will be presented by the state minister for higher education among other statements. The school fire claimed 11 lives while the 12th succumbed to injuries after spending a few days in hospital.