By Felix Ainebyoona

The Ministry of Health has asked all districts countrywide to return all Covid-19 doses that have not been utilised.

The ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr Diana Atwiine, said the move is to ensure the vaccines are utilised by other groups of people before they expire in July.

“We brought 964,000 vaccines, we rolled out on March 10 to all the districts but we see some districts are having very slow uptake and we shall not allow vaccines to expire in some of the districts,” Dr Atwiine said.

She added: “Therefore, the Ministry of Health together with our advisors, the scientific committee, and entire team made a decision that any district that will not have used the vaccines by May 30, those vaccines should be recalled and be put to use where there are people in need.”

