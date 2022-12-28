By Jane Nafula | Daily Monitor

The ministry of education and sports is set to recruit about 2000 secondary school teachers in the new year.

This has been revealed by the ministry’s spokesperson Dr. Dennis Mugimba who noted that candidates who successfully went through the interview process in July and received notification letters will be deployed.

Dr. Mugimba however adds that not all successful applicants will be hired during the January/ February window.

He noted that those who miss the opportunity will be the first to be taken on when more opportunities open up.

The general secretary of the Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) welcomed the impending recruitment, however, suggesting that the deployment be done judiciously.

