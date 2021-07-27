By Damali Mukhaye The Minister of Education, Ms Janet Museveni, is scheduled to release the 2020 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results on Friday.

This is the second set of the national examinations to be released after Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results that were released two weeks ago.

Speaking to KFM, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Mr Patrick Muida, said Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) will brief Ms Museveni about the performance of students on Wednesday.

Mr Muida said the release of results will be conducted under strict observance of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

All officers from the Ministry of Education, Uneb and journalists are required to test for Covid-19 before accessing the venue.

The release of UCE examinations comes at a time when the Ministry of Education has not yet conducted Senior One selection that is usually conducted before Senior Four results are released.

This means that once the lockdown is lifted, the Ministry of Education will have to conduct Senior One and Five selections.

