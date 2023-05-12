By Mike Sebalu

Government has assured Ugandans that rehabilitation works on River Katonga Bridge which was on Thursday submerged by flash floods will be worked on soon.

The fast-moving waters also claimed part of the site near the bridge where the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) plans to erect a multibillion army museum.

All motorists taking the Kampala –Masaka highway have since been advised to use the Mpigi – Butambala – Ssembabule road as an alternative to getting to Masaka.

Speaking at the launch of the Tecno Camon 20 series on Thursday night, the ICT and National Guidance Minister, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi asked Ugandans to remain patient as the government seeks measures to make the road motorable.

He acknowledged the fact that the government has been overwhelmed by a number of disruptions occasioned by landslides due to the heavy rain season.

“Government through the Ministry of Works and UNRA are doing everything possible to see how we can have an alternative as they work out draining those floods and work on the road to see it is passable again,” Batyomunsi said.

Kampala-Masaka highway is one of the busiest roads in the country with an estimated average daily traffic of over 30,000 vehicles.

The road is the main gateway to Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo handling major cargo to and from.