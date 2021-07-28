BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

Government has asked Town Clerks to replace the 34,000 covid-19 cash beneficiaries whose details have failed numerous re-verification exercises, two days to end of 42 lockdown.

A total of 78,000 out of 501,107 beneficiaries of Covid cash were rejected by the system, the Ministry of Gender was using to pay money, after their telephone numbers and National Identify Cards had queries.

The Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Gender, Aggrey Kibenge now says that 44,000 beneficiaries out of the rejected 78,000 who had earlier been rejected have been cleared for payment.

A total of 467,107 have been cleared and paid by the Ministry of Gender and 34,000 beneficiaries are yet to be paid.

He says where the cases originally submitted are irredeemable, town clerks will replace them.