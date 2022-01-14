By Damali Mukhaye

The government has revealed that it plans to replace teachers who have left the teaching profession after two years of closure of schools due to Covid -19.

A number of teachers, most especially from private schools across the country did not return to schools to carry on with their newly found jobs.

Speaking to KFM, the state minister for higher education, John Chrysostom Muyingo says the government is aware that some teachers have not returned but added that the impact in government schools is minimal.

He however says that the government is set to replace all teachers who have since left the teaching profession as well as recruit more teachers in government schools.