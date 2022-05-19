By Ritah Kemigisa

The Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka has expressed the government’s commitment to review and take action concerning the coffee report made by the Trade committee.

The report was last evening adopted by the parliament with all the amendments proposed by the MPs.

Key among the recommendations by the parliament is to have the deal signed between the government and Uganda Vinci Coffee Limited terminated in the public interest.

According to the report, the deal contravened multiple sections of the law, the company has the financial capacity to undertake the project and also lacks a valid investment license.

The MPs also noted that the waivers given to the company linked to controversial investor Enrica Pinetti were illegally and unlawfully granted.

The committee also recommended that officials who committed government such a deal be penalized and a deterrent mechanism to stop similar occurrences in the future.

In his communication, Kiryowa promised to engage the government and report back to parliament within six months as recommended by the Trade committee.