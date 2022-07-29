The minister of state for finance, planning, and economic monitoring has revealed that the government will revisit the implementation plan for the newly rolled out Parish Development Model (PDM) program.

Amos Lugoloobi says given fresh data in the just launched Multidimensional Poverty Index Report-2021 they may need to amend the seven pillars of implementation of the PDM model to ensure that the Ugandans who need the service get it.

According to findings in the Multidimensional Poverty Index Report, Karamoja sub-region tops the poverty index followed by Acholi, West Nile, Bunyoro, followed by Buganda region.

The report also highlights that households headed by women are more deprived of basic necessities than those headed by men.

Currently 20.3% of the population is living under the national poverty line, down from 56.7% in 1993.