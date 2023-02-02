Government is set to revive the Uganda Air Cargo Corporation, KFM has learnt. This follows the cabinet approval of its new board members.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre, the State Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Godfrey Kabyanga said the company has four air crafts but currently, only one is operating. He says the new board will come up with a strategic plan to have it fully operational.

The board of directors which is headed by Captain Gen. Gasatura has other members including; Lt. Gen. Charles Okidi member, Odaka Omeedo, Jolly Kamugira, Emmanuel Osuna, and Faridah Charity.

Kabyanga is optimistic that the revival of the air Congo will stimulate the country’s economic growth by promoting the easy movement of goods.