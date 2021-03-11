By Juliet Nalwooga

Government through the ministry of ICT and National Guidance has revealed that they are set to roll out a pilot project to supply solar ipads to poor households.

While addressing journalists in Kampala, ICT minister Judith Nabakooba revealed that they are targeting 1,500 households in districts like Butaleja and Buvuma for a start.

The tablets will by end of the current financial year be provided by local service providers and each will come with free internet access, with content delivered in local languages.

Meanwhile, responding to public concerns regarding government’s failure to provide radio sets to households for e-learning, Nabakooba said that the Ministry of Education budget for the same was rejected by parliament.