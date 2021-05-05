By Juliet Nalwooga

The government will be able to save over Shs980b from merging over 180 agencies.

State minister for public service, David Karubanga has told journalists in Kampala that the two-year rationalization process of government agencies is aimed that eliminating structural ambiguities and wasteful expenditure.

He says the first phase of the process that runs between 2021-2022 will affect 18 departments and 97 agencies, while the second phase from 2022-2023 will involve 6 ministry offices and 61 agencies, and commissions.

Karubanga says during the said process affected offices will not be allowed to recruit staff and some laws will be amended especially for cases where the agencies were set up by an Act of Parliament.

On 22nd February 2021 cabinet approved the recommendations for the merging of government agencies and commissions.