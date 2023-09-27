By George Muron

The government has revealed plans to set up a nuclear training and research center at Soroti University after 40 acres of land was yesterday offered to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development for the establishment of the entity.

The ministry officials led by the Minister of State for Energy Okaasai Opolot finalized discussions and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University on strategic usage of the land.

Okaasai said that they had requested for 22 acres of land but the university favorably found it necessary to donate 40 acres instead.

He said they shall now establish a nuclear training and research centre on the 22 acres and the remaining portion of 18 acres will accommodate hostels for the nuclear students and a hotel for the nuclear experts and guest lecturers who may fly into the country.

Okaasai said although they are already done with the feasibility studies, real construction works for the nuclear training and research station are expected to begin in 2025.

“Other students will be trained in Argentina, Russia, Korea, and China among others whose lecturers are members of countries under the international atomic energy, ” he explained.

Professor John Robert Ikoja, the vice chancellor of Soroti University said that they donated the land to the government strategically with intent to attract more development and employment opportunities to the region.

He said the nuclear training and research centre will attract good roads, an extension of electricity and may also prompt the government to expedite the process of establishing an international airport in Soroti City.