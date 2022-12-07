President Museveni has asked the ministry of science and technology to set up a training institute for people who will drive and maintain electric vehicles.

Speaking yesterday during the 3rd Bi-Annual Presidential CEO Forum at Chobe Safari Lodge in Karuma, the president revealed that all government departments would purchase electric buses as one of the ways to reduce costs associated with high fuel prices.

He however quickly added that officials from Korea motors had informed him that there are currently no people qualified to drive the vehicles his government is advocating for.

He also asked the Uganda development bank to avail cheap loans to all people who want to buy electric motorcycles.