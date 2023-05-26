The Ministry of Education has revealed that it will start training nursery teachers effective next academic year 2023/24.

Primary Teachers’ Colleges have only been training primary and secondary school teachers, leaving the nursery section in the hands of unprofessional trainers.

Education minister, Janet Museveni says they have mainstreamed Early Childhood Development training as one of the packages in all primary teachers’ colleges.

She says as such, effective next academic year, the ministry will roll out diploma training for Early Childhood Caregivers in 22 core PTCS.

The government has also availed scholarships for nearly 2,000 nursery teachers across the country.